45 new TV shows that just got picked up by networks

It’s out with the old and in with the new for network television.

The broadcast networks are unveiling their new series for the 2015-2016 seasons this week in an annual event called Upfronts.

At Upfronts, the networks present their fall schedules and upcoming new shows to advertisers in order to entice them to spend their commercial dollars.

This year’s fleet of new shows have several name actors attached, including Rob Lowe, John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, and even Muppets.

There are also a few shows inspired by big screen flicks, such as Fox’s “Minority Report” and ABC’s “Uncle Buck” (this time with a black cast). And, of course, comics-inspired shows are still going strong with CBS’s “Supergirl,” The CW’s “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and Fox’s “Lucifer” among this year’s batch of new shows.

*Updated as networks announce decisions and release photos and trailers.

'The Catch' (ABC) Mireille Enos plays a fraud investigator on ABC's 'The Catch.' Stars: Mireille Enos, Alimi Ballard, Damon Dayoub, Jay Hayden, Jacky Ido, Bethany Joy Lenz, Rose Rollinse, and Elvy Yost Expected premiere: Fall 2015 Synopsis: From Shondaland's Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers ('Scandal,' 'How to Get Away With Murder), 'The Catch' is a new thriller centered on the strong, successful Alice Martin (Mireille Enos). She's a fraud investigator who's about to be the victim of fraud by her fiancé. Between her cases, she is determined to find him before it ruins her career. Watch the trailer: 'The Family' (ABC) A young man, who was presumed dead, suddenly returns to his family on ABC's 'The Family.' Stars: Joan Allen, Allison Pill, Margot Bingham, Zach Gilford, Liam James, Floriana Lima, Madeline Arthur, Rarmian Newton, Rupert Graves, and Andrew McCarthy Expected premiere: Fall 20125 Synopsis: This thriller follows the return of a politician's young son who was presumed dead after disappearing over a decade earlier. As the mysterious young man is welcomed back into his family suspicions emerge -- is he really who he says he is? Watch the trailer: 'Dr. Ken' (ABC) 'Hangover's' Ken Jeong plays a doctor with no bedside manner on ABC's 'Dr. Ken.' Stars: Ken Jeong, Suzy Nakamura, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Dave Foley, Jonathan Slavin, Albert Tsai, and Krista Marie Yu Expected premiere: Fall 2015 Synopsis: Doctor turned actor/comedian Ken Jeong ('Community,' 'The Hangover'), plays Dr. Ken, a brilliant physician with no bedside manner on this new multicamera comedy. He is always trying to be a good doctor, as well as a good husband and dad to his two kids. However, these good intentions have a way of driving everyone crazy at both work and at home. Luckily, his therapist wife Allison (Suzy Nakamura) is just the right partner to keep things sane. Watch the trailer: 'Of Kings and Prophets' (ABC) ABC presents an epic biblical saga with 'Of Kings and Prophets.' Stars: Ray Winstone, Haaz Sleiman, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Oliver Rix, Simone Kessell, James Floyd, Mohammad Bakri, and Tomer Kapon Expected premiere: Fall 2015 Synopsis: An epic Biblical saga of faith, ambition and betrayal as told through the eyes of a battle-weary king, a powerful and resentful prophet and a resourceful young shepherd on a collision course with destiny. Watch the trailer: 'The Muppets' (ABC) ABC takes documentary-style look at the famous Muppets. Expected premiere:Fall 2015 Synopsis: 'The Muppets' return to primetime with a contemporary, documentary-style show that, for the first time ever, will explore the Muppets' personal lives and relationships, both at home and at work, as well as romances, break-ups, achievements, disappointments, wants and desires; a more adult Muppet show, for kids of all ages. Watch the trailer: 'Quantico' (ABC) One of these people may be masterminding the biggest attack on New York City since 9/11 on ABC's 'Quantico.' Stars: Priyanka Chopra, Dougray Scott, Jake McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis, Yasmine Al Massri, Johanna Braddy, Tate Ellington, and Graham Rogers Expected premiere: Fall 2015 Synopsis: A diverse group of recruits have arrived at the FBI Quantico Base for training. They are the best, the brightest and the most vetted, so it seems impossible that one of them is suspected of masterminding the biggest attack on New York City since 9/11. Watch the trailer: 'The Real O'Neals' (ABC) ABC's 'The Real O'Neals' comes from famed gay columnist Dan Savage. Stars: Martha Plimpton, Jay R. Ferguson, Noah Galvin, Mathew Shively, Bebe Wood, and Mary Hollis Inboden Expected premiere: Fall 2015 Synopsis: A contemporary take on a seemingly perfect Catholic family, whose lives take an unexpected turn when surprising truths are revealed. Instead of ruining their family, the honesty triggers a new, messier chapter where everyone stops pretending to be perfect and actually starts being real. Watch the trailer: 'Uncle Buck' (ABC) ABC is remaking 'Uncle Buck' with a black family. Stars: Mike Epps, Nia Long, James Lesure, Iman Benson, Sayeed Shahidi, and Aalyrah. Expected premiere date: Fall 2015 Synopsis: Based on the hit movie of the same name, Uncle Buck (Mike Epps) is a fun loving but irresponsible guy who needs a job and a place to stay. By happy coincidence, his nieces and nephew's nanny has just quit and his brother and sister-in-law need his help. His unconventional personality just may make him the right fit for the family and they may be the answer to his problems, too. Watch the trailer: 'Oil' (ABC) 'Miami Vice's' Don Johnson plays the patriarch on ABC's Untitled Pate & Fishburne Project. Stars: Don Johnson, Chace Crawford, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Delroy Lindo, Amber Valetta, Scott Michael Foster, India De Beaufort, Yani Gellman, and Caitlin Carver Expected premiere: Fall 2015 Synopsis: Billy (Chace Crawford) and Cody Lefever (Rebecca Rittenhouse) dream of a new life beyond their working class roots and move to 'The Bakken' in North Dakota, booming after the biggest oil discovery in American history. They're soon pitted against a ruthless tycoon who forces them to bet big and put everything on the line, including their marriage. Watch the trailer: 'Wicked City' (ABC) ABC's 'Wicked City' will feature a different case each season. Stars: Adam Rothenberg, Ed Westwick, Taissa Farmiga, Gabriel Luna, Karolina Wydra, Holley Fain, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Anne Winters, and Erika Christensen Expected premiere: Fall 2015 Synopsis: Each season, 'Wicked City' will follow a different case set in a different noteworthy era of LA history, starting with a murder case from 1982 centered on the rock and roll and cocaine-infused revelry of the Sunset Strip. Alliances are formed between detectives, reporters, drug dealers and club-goers to solve a serial murder case. Watch the trailer: 'Angle From Hell' (CBS) Jane Lynch stars in this new comedy. Stars: Jane Lynch, Maggie Lawson, Kyle Bornheimer, and Kevin Pollak Expected premiere date: TBD Synopsis: When Amy ('Glee's' Jane Lynch) enters Allison's (Maggie Lawson) life and claims to be her guardian angel, they form an unlikely friendship and Allison can't be sure if Amy is an angel or just nuts. 'Code Black' (CBS) Marcia Gay Harden stars on this medical drama. Stars: Marcia Gay Harden, Bonnie Somerville, Melanie Kannokada, Luis Guzman, Raza Jaffrey, and Ben Hollingsworth Expected premiere date: TBD Synopsis: A medical drama set in the busiest and most notorious ER in the nation where the extraordinary staff confronts a broken system in order to protect their ideals and the patients who need them the most. Based on the feature documentary produced and directed by Ryan McGarry. 'Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders' (CBS) Gary Sinise, far right, stars in this 'Criminal Minds' spinoff. Stars: Gary Sinise, Anna Gunn, Tyler James Williams, and Daniel Henney Expected premiere date: TBD Synopsis: Unit Chief Jack Garrett (Gary Sinise) heads an International Unit, the FBI's top division for handling cases involving Americans abroad. 'Life in Pieces' (CBS) Colin Hanks stars in this new comedy about a complicated family. Stars: James Brolin, Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt, Dianne Wiest, Zoe Lister Jones, Thomas Sadoski, Angelique Cabral, Dan Bakkedahl, Giselle Eisenberg, Holly Barrett, and Niall Cunningham Expected premiere date: TBD Synopsis: A comedy about one family told through separate stories of its different family members. 'Limitless' (CBS) Jake McDorman stars on this new FBI drama. Stars: Jake McDorman, Jennifer Carpenter, Hill Harper, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio Expected premiere date: TBD Synopsis: Brian Sinclair (Jake McDorman) discovers the power of the mysterious drug NZT, and is coerced into using his newfound drug-enhanced abilities to solve weekly cases for the FBI. 'Rush Hour' (CBS) Jon Foo steps into role made famous by Jackie Chan in the 1998 film 'Rush Hour.' Stars: Justin Hires, Jon Foo, Aimee Garcia, Jessika Van, Page Kennedy Expected premiere date: TBD Synopsis: Based on the New Line feature film trilogy, a stoic, by-the-book Hong Kong police officer (Jon Foo) is assigned to a case in Los Angeles where he's forced to work with a cocky African-American LAPD officer (Justin Hires) who has no interest in a partner. 'Supergirl' (CBS) 'Glee's' Melissa Benoist stars on CBS's 'Supergirl.' Stars: Melissa Benoist, Calista Flockhart, Mehcad Brooks, Chyler Leigh, and David Harewood Expected premiere date: Fall 2015 Synopsis: At 12 years old, young, beautiful, and strong Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) was chosen to be sent to Earth from her dying home planet of Krypton. Once on Earth Kara was taken in by a foster family, the Danvers, who taught her to be careful with her extraordinary powers. Now 24, Kara Danvers feels unempowered, a slave to having repressed her innate abilities. She's still pretty, but with her face hidden behind glasses and her hair pulled back, she doesn't know it herself. An unexpected disaster forces her to use her incredible powers in public. Energised by her heroic deed, for the first time in her life, Kara begins embracing her extraordinary abilities. She begins helping the people of her city and they soon take notice. She's even given a new moniker, Supergirl. 'Cordon' (The CW) 'Cordon' hales from 'Vampire Diaries' executive producer Julie Plec. Stars: David Gyasi, Christina Marie Moses, Chris Wood, Kristen Gutoskie, Claudia Black, Hanna Mangan Lawrence, George Young and Trevor St. John Expected premiere date: Fall 2015 Synopsis: When a mysterious and deadly epidemic breaks out in Atlanta, a vast urban quarantine is quickly enforced, forcing those stuck on the inside to fight for their lives while local and federal officials desperately search for a cure. Torn apart from their loved ones, the survivors trapped within the cordon are fighting against not only fatal infection, but also isolation, fear, and the disintegration of society around them. But as they begin to gain each other's trust, hope remains, and on either side of the cordon unlikely heroes will rise. 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (The CW) 'Doctor Who' alum Arthur Darvill stars on Stars: Arthur Darvill, Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Ciara Renée, Franz Drameh, Dominic Purcell, and Wentworth Miller Expected premiere date: Winter or Spring 2016 Synopsis: When heroes alone are not enough… the world needs legends. Having seen the future, one he will desperately try to prevent from happening, time-travelling rogue Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) is tasked with assembling a disparate group of both heroes and villains to confront an unstoppable threat -- one in which not only is the planet at stake, but all of time itself. Can this ragtag team defeat an immortal threat unlike anything they have ever known? 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (The CW) 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' was previously set up at CW's sister network Showtime. Stars: Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna, and Marc Webb Expected premiere date: Fall 2015 Synopsis: Rebecca Bloom is a successful, driven, and possibly crazy young woman who impulsively gives up everything -- her partnership at a prestigious law firm and her upscale apartment in Manhattan -- in a desperate attempt to find love and happiness in that exotic hotbed of romance and adventure: West Covina, California. 'Bordertown' (Fox) Fox's 'Bordertown' hales from 'Family Guy's' Mark Hentemann and Seth MacFarlane. Stars: Voiced by Hank Azaria, Nicholas Gonzalez, Alex Borstein, Judah Friedlander, and Missi Pyle Expected premiere date: Spring 2016 Synopsis: From 'Family Guy's' Mark Hentemann and Seth MacFarlane comes 'Bordertown,' a new animated comedy about two families living in a Southwest desert town on the U.S. - Mexico border. It takes a satirical look at the cultural shifts occurring in America, where the U.S. Census forecasts that by 2017, ethnic minorities will become the majority. Set against this increasingly diverse backdrop, the series explores family, politics and everything in between with a cross-cultural wink. Watch the trailer: 'The Frankenstein Code' (Fox) Fox's 'The Frankenstein Code' is inspired by Mary Shelley's Frankenstein mythology. Stars: Rob Kazinsky, Dilshad Vadsaria, Adhir Kalyan, Tim DeKay, and Ciara Bravo Expected premiere date: Spring 2016 Synopsis: Jimmy Pritchard (Rob Kazinsky), a morally corrupt retired cop, is given a second chance at life when he is brought back from the dead. Now younger and stronger, Pritchard will have to choose between his old temptations and his new sense of purpose. Watch the trailer: 'Grandfathered' (Fox) John Stamos plays a bachelor who isn't ready to be a dad or a grandfather on Fox's 'Grandfathered.' Stars: John Stamos, Josh Peck, Paget Brewster, Christina Milian, Kelly Jenrette, and Ravi Patel Expected premiere date: Tuesdays, Fall 2015 Synopsis: A longtime bachelor's life is upended when he discovers he's a father - and a grandfather. Watch the trailer: 'The Grinder' (Fox) 'Wonder Years' star Fred Savage, left, plays Rob Lowe's brother on Fox's 'The Grinder.' Stars: Rob Lowe, Fred Savage, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, William Devane, Hana Hayes Expected premiere date: Tuesdays, Fall 2015 Synopsis: When a TV lawyer's (aka 'The Grinder') long-running hit series comes to an end, he finds himself at a crossroads in life and decides to move back to his small hometown thinking he has the experience to take over his family's law firm, where he butts heads with his brother. 'The Guide to Surviving Life' (Fox) Fox's 'Guide to Surviving Life' explores the decisions faced after graduating from college. Stars: Jack Cutmore-Scott, Meaghan Rath, James Earl, Charlie Saxton, Justin Bartha, and Maureen Sebastian Expected premiere date: Spring 2016 Synopsis: A single camera comedy that celebrates the mistakes and misadventures we all make during the years after college, before settling down. 'Lucifer' (Fox) Tom Ellis on Fox's 'Lucifer.' Stars: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Nicholas Gonzalez, and Scarlett Estevez Expected premiere date: Mondays, Spring 2016 Synopsis: Based on characters from DC Entertainment's Vertigo imprint, 'Lucifer' stars Tom Ellis ('Merlin') as the charming, charismatic and handsome-as-hell original fallen angel, who, bored and unhappy in Hell, takes refuge in Los Angeles, where he uses his gift of persuasion to punish bad guys. But the longer he's away from the underworld, the greater the threat that the worst of humanity could escape. See the trailer: 'Minority Report' (Fox) Meagan Good and Stark Sands on Fox's 'Minority Report.' Stars: Stark Sands, Meagan Good, Wilmer Valderrama, Li Jun Li, Laura Regan Expected premiere date: Mondays, Fall 2015 Synopsis: Based on the international blockbuster film by executive producer Steven Spielberg and the first of his films to be adapted for television, 'Minority Report' follows the unlikely partnership between a man haunted by the future and a cop haunted by her past, as they race to stop the worst crimes of the year 2065 before they happen. Watch the trailer: 'Rosewood' (Fox) Morris Chestnut and Jaina Lee Ortiz on Fox's 'Rosewood.' Stars: Morris Chestnut, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Maggie Elizabeth Jones, Anna Konkle, and Gabrielle Dennis. Expected premiere date: Wednesdays, Fall 2015 Synopsis: The investigative drama centres around the brilliant Dr. Beaumont Rosewood, Jr. (Morris Chestnut), the top private pathologist in all of Miami. In his lab, he finds secrets in the bodies of those usually dismissed. Despite being surrounded by death, Rosewood is obsessed with life and it frustrates the cynical female detective he often works with, but she can't argue with the results his perspective provides. Watch the trailer: 'Scream Queens' (Fox) 'Scream Queens' hales from 'Glee' co-creator Ryan Murphy. Stars: Jaime Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer, Skyler Samuels, Nasim Perdad, Billie Lourde, Oliver Hudson, Diego Boneta, Glen Powell, Lucien Laviscount, and guest starring Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas Expected premiere date: Tuesdays, Fall 2015 Synopsis: Anthology series revolving around a college campus which is rocked by a series of murders. 'The X Files' (Fox) Production on Fox's 'The X-Files' begins in June. Stars: David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson Expected premiere date: Mondays, Spring 2016 Synopsis: Thirteen years after the original series run comes next mind-bending chapter of 'The X-Files,' a thrilling, six-episode event series which will be helmed by creator/executive producer Chris Carter with stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson re-inhabiting their roles as iconic FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. 'Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris' (NBC) NPH and NBC are bringing back the classic variety show format. Stars: Neil Patrick Harris Expected premiere date: Tuesdays, Fall 2015 Synopsis: Neil Patrick Harris stars on a new primetime variety series based on the U.K.'s hugely popular 'Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.' The show will feature comedy sketches, musical numbers, mini game shows, hidden camera pranks on celebrities and appearances by A-list stars. 'Blindspot' (NBC) Jaimie Alexander plays a woman discovered with her body completely covered in mysterious, intricate tattoos on NBC's 'Blindspot.' Stars: Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Audrey Esparza, Rob Brown, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Ukweli Roach and Ashley Johnson Expected premiere date: Monday's Fall 2015 Synopsis: A vast international plot explodes when a beautiful Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) is discovered naked in Times Square, completely covered in mysterious, intricate tattoos with no memory of who she is or how she got there. There's one that's very clear, however: the name of FBI agent Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton), emblazoned across her back. 'Jane,' Agent Weller and rest of the FBI quickly realise that each mark on her body is a crime to solve, leading them closer to the truth about her identity and the mysteries to be revealed. Watch the trailer: 'Chicago Med' (NBC) NBC's 'Chicago Med' first premiered during the last 'Chicago Fire' season. Stars: Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Laurie Holden, Nick Gehlfuss, and Yaya Dacosta Expected premiere date: TBD Synopsis: Executive producer Dick Wolf delivers the newest instalment of the compelling 'Chicago' franchise, an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city's most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together. They will tackle unique new cases inspired by topical events, forging fiery relationships in the pulse-pounding pandemonium of the emergency room, and through it all, familiar faces from the Chicago police and fire departments will intertwine as this third team of Chicago heroes hits the ground running. 'Coach' (NBC) Craig T. Nelson on the original 'Coach,' which ended in 1997. Stars: Craig T. Nelson Expected premiere date: TBD Synopsis: Fifteen years after the series went off the air, this multicamera comedy finds a retired Coach Fox (Craig T. Nelson). That changes when he is called back to become assistant coach to his own grown son, the new head coach at an Ivy league school in Pennsylvania that's starting a new team. 'Crowded' (NBC) 'Will & Grace' star Sean Hayes is an executive producer on NBC's 'Crowded.' Stars: Patrick Warburton, Carrie Preston, Stacy Keach, Carlease Burke, Mia Serafino and Miranda Cosgrove Expected premiere date: TBD Synopsis: No more sex, booze and paying the bills naked. After 20 years of parenting, empty nesters Mike (Patrick Warburton) and Martina (Carrie Preston) are finally reclaiming their wild side. But when both of their two grown daughters unexpectedly move back in and Mike's parents scratch their plans to spend their golden years in Florida, their roost is full again. 'Emerald City' (NBC) NBC's 'Emerald City' is a modern retelling of 'The Wizard of Oz.' Stars: TBD Expected premiere date: TBD Synopsis: In the blink of a tornado's eye, 20-year-old Dorothy Gale and her K9 police dog are transported to another world, one far removed from our own - a mystical land of competing kingdoms, lethal warriors, dark magic and a bloody battle for supremacy. This is the fabled Land of Oz in a way you've never seen before, where wicked witches don't stay dead for long and a young girl becomes a headstrong warrior who holds the fate of kingdoms in her hands. 'Game of Silence' (NBC) NBC's 'Game of Silence' hales from 'CSI' executive producer Carol Mendelsohn. Stars: David Lyons, Michael Raymond-James, Larenz Tate, Bre Blair, Conor O'Farrell, Deidrie Henry, Demetrius Grosse, and Claire Van Der Boom Expected premiere date: TBD Synopsis: A new drama about a successful Atlanta attorney (David Lyons, 'Revolution') whose long-lost childhood friends unexpectedly reappear after 25 years. When a dark secret they thought they had buried resurfaces, the brotherhood bands together to right the wrongs of their shared past -- a journey that will push the limits of their loyalty and quench their thirst for revenge. 'Heartbreaker' (NBC) NBC's 'Heartbreaker' is based on the real life and achievements of Dr. Kathy Magliato. Stars: Melissa George, Dave Annable, Don Hany, Shelley Conn, D.L. Hughley, Jamie Kennedy, Maya Erskine, J. Louis Mills, and Joshua Leonard Expected premiere date: Tuesdays, Fall 2015 Synopsis: Based on the real life and achievements of Dr. Kathy Magliato, this unique character-driven medical drama follows Dr. Alex Panttiere (Melissa George, 'The Slap'), an outspoken, world-renowned heart transplant surgeon, one of the few women in her field. Stubborn and fearless, Alex always operates on her own terms. She revels in a racy personal life that's a full-time job in itself, manages the daily demands of sceptical faculty and dutiful interns, and pushes the boundaries of medical science to impressive new heights. Watch the trailer: 'Heroes Reborn' (NBC) 'Heroes' creator Tim Kring returns to continue the story about ordinary people who can do extraordinary things. Stars: Jack Coleman, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Masi Oka, Zachary Levi, Ryan Guzman, Robbie Kay, Danika Yarosh, Judith Shekoni, Kiki Sukezane, Henry Zebrowski, and Gatlin Green Expected premiere date: Thursdays, Fall 2015 Synopsis: The saga behind the 2006 breakout series 'Heroes' will continue this fall as creator Tim Kring returns to the fold and develops new layers to his original superhero concept. This highly anticipated 13-episode event series will reconnect with the basic elements of the show's first season, where ordinary people were waking up to the fact that they had extraordinary abilities. 'Hot & Bothered' (NBC) Eva Longoria stars on this take on Spanish telenovelas. Stars: Eva Longoria, Jencarlos Canela, Diana Maria Riva, Jose Moreno Brooks, Alex Meneses, Amaury Nolasco, Jadyn Maria, and Izzy Diaz Expected premiere date: TBD Synopsis: If you think the steamy sex, sensational scandals and heart-wrenching heartbreak on Latino soap operas are a little extreme, just wait until you see what happens behind the scenes! Eva Longoria stars in this new comedy about Ana Sofia, a sizzling TV superstar, and her lively family of cast and crew all competing to steal the spotlight. When the cameras turn off, the drama turns up as Ana battles pesky network execs, drunken scriptwriters, narcissistic co-stars and an unfortunately familiar new on-screen love interest. 'People Are Talking' (NBC) Tone Bell, left, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar star as best friends muddling through marriage and fatherhood. Stars: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Meaghan Rath, Tone Bell and Bresha Webb Expected premiere date: Fridays, Fall 2015 Synopsis: If you can think it, they will say it. From the producer of 'Ride Along' and the director of 'How I Met Your Mother' comes this unabashed new comedy about two diverse couples, who are both neighbours and best friends. As they go through life side by side, they can't help but analyse and obsess about EVERYTHING. From topics like sex and race, to the fact that the trusted new babysitter might just be a porn star, nothing is out of bounds for this wildly outspoken foursome. Watch the trailer: 'The Player' (NBC) 'The Player' hales from the executive producers of 'The Blacklist.' Stars: Wesley Snipes, Philip Winchester, Charity Wakefield, and Damon Gupto Expected premiere date: Thursdays, Fall 2015 Synopsis: An action-packed Las Vegas thriller about a former military operative turned security expert who is drawn into a high-stakes game where an organisation of wealthy individuals gamble on his ability to stop some of the biggest crimes imaginable from playing out. Can he take them down from the inside and get revenge for the death of his wife? Or is it true what they say: The House always wins. Watch the trailer: 'Shades of Blue' (NBC) Jennifer Lopez stars as sexy New York detective (and single mother) on NBC's 'Shades of Blue.' Stars: Jennifer Lopez, Ray Liotta, Warren Kole, Dayo Okeniyi, Drea De Matteo, Hampton Fluker, Vincent Laresca, and Sarah Jeffery Expected premiere date: TBD Synopsis: Sexy New York detective (and single mother) Harlee Santos (Jennifer Lopez), who fell in with a tight-knit group of dirty cops, taking bribes and protection money that she uses to provide the best life for her honest and talented daughter. When she's trapped by the FBI, however, and forced to inform on her own 'brothers,' she'll have to walk the fine line between love, loyalty, honour and betrayal, and try to keep it together for her daughter's future. 'Superstore' (NBC) NBC's 'Superstore' is a workplace comedy from the producer of 'The Office.' Stars: America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nichole Bloom and Nico Santos Expected premiere date: TBD Synopsis: America Ferrera ('Ugly Betty') and Ben Feldman ('Mad Men,' 'A to Z') star in a hilarious workplace comedy (from the producer of 'The Office') about a unique family of employees at a super-sized mega store. From the bright-eyed newbies and the seen-it-all veterans to the clueless summer hires and the in-it-for-life managers, together they tackle the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters, riot-causing sales and nap-worthy training sessions. 'You, Me and the End of the World' (NBC) Rob Lowe plays a naughty priest on this British co-production. Stars: Rob Lowe, Jenna Fischer, Megan Mullally, Matthew Baynton, Joel Fry, Paterson Joseph, Gaia Scodellaro, Pauline Quirke Fabian McCallum, and Kyle Soller Expected premiere date: TBD Synopsis: The news that a comet is on an unavoidable collision course with Earth sets in motion the most hilariously unexpected chain of events imaginable. Set against the backdrop of apocalyptic chaos, the story follows an eclectic group of seemingly unconnected characters around the world as their lives start to intersect in the most unexpected ways. Some of these misfits are destined to make it to a bunker deep beneath the English suburb of Slough, and as a result will become the hugely unlikely (and totally unsuitable) future of mankind.

