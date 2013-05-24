A Turkish Law Aims To Ban All Alcohol Ads

A whiskey ad for white pike.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament has passed legislation to ban all advertising of alcohol and tighten restrictions on sales in the mainly Muslim but secular country.



The legislation, adopted on Friday, bans the sale of alcoholic drinks between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. It also prohibits alcohol sales anywhere close to mosques and educational centres.

The law bars drink companies from promoting their brands and forces the blurring of images of alcoholic drinks on television.

It also brings stricter penalties on drunken driving.

The government says the law is aimed at protecting Turkey’s youth from the harms of alcohol but secularist opponents accuse the Islamic-rooted ruling party of gradually imposing an Islamic agenda.

The legislation needs presidential approval before coming into effect.

