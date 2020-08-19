A new Trump campaign ad painting Biden as senile is on top of YouTube's homepage and getting lots of play on Fox News during the Democrats' convention

Trump 2020 campaign One of the clips with a dark filter used by the Trump campaign to try and paint Joe Biden as mentally unfit for office

Using the prime real estate of the top banner on YouTube’s homepage, the Trump campaign’s latest effort to counter-program the Democratic National Convention is also getting lots of play on Fox News.

The video juxtaposes clips of Biden from the Obama administration with instances of the presumptive Democratic nominee stuttering or losing his train of thought.

While the Trump campaign trying to paint Biden as mentally unfit for office and suffering from “cognitive decline” is nothing new, the new ad marks the most intense iteration of the line of attack so far in 2020.

Biden has been open about struggling with a stutter growing up, and has self-identified as a “gaffe machine.”

The Trump campaign has been trying to paint Biden as mentally unfit for office for quite some time – a task complicated by President Donald Trump’s obsession with a dementia screening test he took – but the YouTube placement and the ad being shown during Fox News segments on Tuesday demonstrates a more concerted push.

As Trump did during the primary campaign, counter-programming big moments for his Democratic foes has become a staple of his presidency.

By early Tuesday afternoon, the YouTube video had already racked up more than 1.7 million views.

The clip even made its way onto MSNBC, where “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd showed a clip during his daily afternoon show to lead into a segment on the Trump campaign trying to settle on a message to defeat Biden.

A Biden campaign spokesman fired back at the Trump campaign’s ad on Tuesday by quoting the president’s infamous line from reciting his cognitive test: “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.

Biden, 77, has also seen his mental acuity come under scrutiny from non-campaign sources, such as on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, which has been one of the most downloaded shows across audio platforms.

One video of Rogan raising questions about Biden’s fitness for office has 2.8 million views, and the prominent podcast host has previously said he won’t vote for Biden because he believes the candidate is suffering from early onset dementia.

Biden has bristled at the notion of taking a cognitive test, and has said he’s not worried about Trump’s attacks.

“I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against,” Biden said at a news conference earlier this month.

Biden campaign’s @AndrewBatesNC response to new @realDonaldTrump attacks starts with a refresher on his COVID-19 response and closes with “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” pic.twitter.com/ynOZlLKdjQ — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) August 18, 2020

