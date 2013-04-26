Sookie Is At The Wrong End Of A Gun In New 'True Blood' Promos

Two new promos are out for the new season of “True Blood.”



Instead of giving us teaser trailers for the entire season, HBO takes a different approach with its teasers.

We get a behind-the-scenes look at two shots being filmed featuring Jason (Ryan Kwanten), Sookie (Anna Paquin), and Alcide (Joe Manganiello).

They’re full of vampires, werewolves, and, naturally, Sookie risking her neck.

Season six of “True Blood” premieres June 16 at 9 p.m.

Watch the clips below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.