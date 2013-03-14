'Price Is Right' Model's $8.5 Million Prize In Pregnancy Suit Gets Wiped Out

Photo: ABC News

A former model on “The Price Is Right” has had a massive jury award for alleged pregnancy discrimination wiped away, according to The Hollywood Reporter.A California state court judge threw out an $8.5 million jury award for Brandi Cochran Tuesday because a jury didn’t receive proper instructions before making its decision.



Cochran claimed “Price Is Right” producers treated her poorly after she got pregnant, making cutting comments about her weight gain and taking her off the show’s website.

Eventually, she says, the show fired her. A jury gave her the massive award in November after telling the judge it was deadlocked a few times, Lawyers.com has reported.

Two months later, the California Supreme Court ruled that the judge failed to tell the jury pregnancy discrimination had to be a “substantial motivation factor” for Cochran’s firing, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In other words, Cochran’s pregnancy couldn’t just be a small part of the reason she was fired. Cochran will have to go through another trial if she wants her award.

