New Trailers: "The Road," "Nine," "Megashark vs. Giant Octopus"

Are you a strict Catholic planning to boycott Angels and Demons? Or do you find movie versions of Dan Brown’s novels unenjoyable if you can’t laugh at Tom Hanks’ hair?

Either way, you can check out the latest crop of new trailers from the comfort of your couch without subjecting yourself to a minute of Tom Hanks and Ron Howard’s chatty “thriller.”

This week, The Weinstein Company finally got its act together and debuted trailers for its highly anticipated Nine and The Road. Plus, Lionsgate offered first looks at Gerard Butler in Gamer and Sundance winner Precious, and Disney debuted a preview of its return to hand-drawn animation in The Princess and the Frog. Finally, if you haven’t seen it, check out the trailer that’s sweeping the Web: Megashark vs. Giant Octopus.

The Road, October 16, 2009:



Nine, November 25, 2009:



The Princess and the Frog, November 25, 2009 (limited):



Precious, November 6, 2009 (limited):



Gamer, September 4, 2009:



Megashark vs. Giant Octopus, May 19, 2009 (DVD):



