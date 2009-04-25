New Trailers For "Public Enemies" "H2," "Paper Heart" And More

Are you not that Obsessed, if you will, with Beyonce? We can’t blame you if you’re not interested in seeing her Fatal Attraction ripoff. If you’re saving your money for summer movie season, which starts next week, stay at home and check out this week’s crop of new trailers.



Among the films previewed: Rob Zombie’s Halloween sequel H2, Michael Cera’s passion project Paper Heart and the 3-D G-Force. (Note: the trailer, sadly, is not in 3-D.)

H2, August 28, 2009:



Paper Heart, August 14, 2009:



G-Force (second trailer), July 24, 2009:



Public Enemies (international trailer), July 1, 2009:



Oceans, April 22, 2010:



The Boat that Rocked (domestic trailer), August 28, 2009:



Trick ‘r Treat (DVD trailer), Release Date TBD:



Downloading Nancy, June 5, 2009 (limited):



