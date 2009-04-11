New Trailers For "Public Enemies," "The Ugly Truth," "Shorts" And More

Not interested in navigating through the swarm of teenage girls going to see Hannah Montana at the multiplex this weekend? Then stay home and check out new trailers for upcoming movies like Public Enemies, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and The Ugly Truth.



Public Enemies (New Trailer), July 1, 2009:



Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (New Trailer), July 17, 2009:



The Ugly Truth (New Trailer), July 24, 2009:



The Brothers Bloom (New Trailer), May 15, 2009:



Robert Rodriguez’s Shorts, August 7, 2009:



Moon, June 12, 2009:



Rupert Grint’s Cherrybomb, U.S. Release Date TBD:



Cheri, June 26, 2009:



