Watch the new trailer 'Trust' for 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'

Disney, Lucasfilm K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) and Jyn (Felicity Jones) in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.’

Disney and Lucasfilm just released a new trailer for the upcoming “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Entitled “Trust,” the new trailer clocks in at about a minute-and-a-half with extended looks at some scenes from the movie.

It focuses in on one of the most common relationships from the “Star Wars” franchise, the one between human and droid.

Specifically, it features K-2SO (voiced by Alan Tudyk) and its relationship with Jyn (Felicity Jones). Apparently, Captain Andor (Diego Luna) assigned the droid to protect her.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, “Rogue One” follows a risky move by the Rebellion to steal the plans to the Death Star. The first stand-alone film in the “Star Wars” franchise, “Rogue One” takes place after the events of “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith” and before the events of the original “Star Wars.”

The film also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen, and Forest Whitaker.

“Rogue One” is set for a December 16 release in US theatres.

Watch the new “Rogue One” trailer, “Trust,” below:

