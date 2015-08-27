Step inside the dark and twisted world of Banksy's Dismaland with this new video

Infamous street artist Banky’s latest creation is a “bemusement park” called Dismaland located in English town of Weston-super-Mare. It’s a twisted take on Disneyland that has the internet buzzing and it’s only open until Sept. 27.

If you won’t be able to make it to the British coast before then, a recently released YouTube trailer can offer a glimpse into the twisted world of Dismaland.

With its dramatic off-screen narrator, the video, uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday, feels very much like the Walt Disney World commercials you might from the nineties and early aughts. Except darker. Much darker.

“Is there something missing in your life? Do you need to get out more?” the narrator asks as the video opens on a family of four eating looking bored while eating breakfast at their kitchen table. “Then stop what you’re doing and come to the happiest place on earth.”

Of course, as you might have already suspected, Dismaland is not exactly “the happiest place on earth.” The amusements in the park look familiar, but they’re more satirical than the spinning teacups and flying elephants rides you might also remember from Disney parks.



As the trailer continues, we get to see the family exploring the different sections of park, like this piece reenacting the death of Princess Diana, with Cinderella and her pumpkin carriage standing in for the Princess of Wales and her car.

Here’s the family taking a closer look at some of the bemusement park attractions.



At the end of the video, the family packs into their van and heads home. The kids are asleep in the back seat, apparently tired from a long day at Dismaland. All looks well … except for a final bloodcurdling scream as the trailer cuts to the Dismaland logo.

Check out the entire Dismaland video here or below.

