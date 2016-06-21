HBO is creating an immersive world on par with 'Game of Thrones' for its next big series

The trailer for HBO’s next big show “Westworld” is out, and it looks… complicated.

Created by Jonathan Nolan, starring Anthony Hopkins, and produced by J.J. Abrams, “Westworld” is about a wealthy mogul who runs an adult amusement park with lifelike robots. “Set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, it explores a world in which every human appetite, no matter how noble or depraved, can be indulged,” HBO said in a release.

The trailer hints at a complex, complicated, and immersive sci-fi world that HBO is making for the show. The story is based on a 1973 TV show written and directed by novelist Michael Crichton, who’s known for blockbusters like “Jurassic Park.”

“Westworld” was supposed to premiere last year, but it’s been delayed twice amid production troubles. It’s now due for release this October.

With the end of “Game of Thrones” in the near future, HBO is looking for a new show to carry the network and draw in subscribers. “Westworld” might be it.

