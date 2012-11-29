New 'TrackingPoint' Rifle Sight Turns Every Shooter Into A Deadeye Sniper

Veteran war correspondent and former Green Beret Michael Yon posted this video to his website under the heading “Now everyone can be a sniper.”



The sight is one of a long line of new rifle sights coming out (or in development) which increase accuracy and reduce personnel needs of sniper teams (by getting rid of ‘spotters,’ who help range targets).

So far, this weapons sight looks the coolest. It operates by ‘tagging’ a target, with a tag button on the pistol grip. Once the target is tagged, the sight performs all the necessary adjustments to correct the flight of the round (elevation, wind, etc.).

Now here’s a cool detail: Looking down the sight, the shooter sees a crosshair that turns red when it’s in proper placement, giving trigger-pullers the added advantange of not really having to aim according to previously established rules of marksmanship — more like the rules of XBox.

The best part is it will be commercially available come January 2013.



