New Vacation Pitch: Cheap!

The current economic climate won’t support robust tourism this summer. So many vacation spots are changing their pitches. Gone are brand-building campaigns like “What Happens In Vegas Stays in Vegas”. In their place are specific calls to action that focus on affordability:
- Las Vegas: “Do Vegas right now.”
- Panama City Beach, Fla.: “A summer white sale.”
- Orlando: “Say yes to Orlando. Say yes to special values.”
- Connecticut: “Closer Than You Think.”
- Baltimore: “…worried about high gas prices: You can put your car in a garage and walk everywhere.”
- Extended Stay Hotels: “Take shelter from the economy.”
Wherever you go, just don’t fly or drive.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.