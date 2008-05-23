New Vacation Pitch: Cheap!

The current economic climate won’t support robust tourism this summer. So many vacation spots are changing their pitches. Gone are brand-building campaigns like “What Happens In Vegas Stays in Vegas”. In their place are specific calls to action that focus on affordability:



Las Vegas: “Do Vegas right now.”

Panama City Beach, Fla.: “A summer white sale.”

Orlando: “Say yes to Orlando. Say yes to special values.”

Connecticut: “Closer Than You Think.”

Baltimore: “…worried about high gas prices: You can put your car in a garage and walk everywhere.”

Extended Stay Hotels: “Take shelter from the economy.”

Wherever you go, just don’t fly or drive.

