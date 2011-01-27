New Tool Lets Companies Boost Profiles On ADVFN Investor Network

ADVFN has launched an investor relations service to help companies boost their profile among the private investor network’s users.

The service allows companies to promote their news as the headline story of the day on ADVFN’s website, as well as add their name to a watch list of stocks provided to new users. Targeted email campaigns are also available.

‘There is massive demand from small and medium-sized companies because there is no way they can get onto the front page by themselves,’ says Darren Mitchell, head of investor relations services for ADVFN. ‘Larger companies spend a hell of a lot of money on their websites and webcasts, so they want to drive our audience to their websites.’

ADVFN is one of the most popular investment websites in Europe and is used by more than 2 mn registered users.

For £495 ($786), companies can have their stock added to the watch list of new registrants for one month. Taking the main story on the home page costs £950.

‘We don’t write any unique content ourselves, so whatever the client’s title is, that’s what goes in. Companies have a lot of control over the message that goes out there,’ adds Mitchell.

ADVFN has already soft-launched the service with a couple of clients, most recently AIM-listed Ormonde Mining. A spokesperson for Ormonde says the firm is pleased with the trial and got a lot of hits for its story on the website.

Mitchell says ADVFN is also working on an initiative with PLUS Stock Exchange, the London-based trading venue for growth companies, to help smaller companies improve their profile.



