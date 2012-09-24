There's A New Tool For Brands To Launch Instagram Campaigns

Photo: Instagram
With 100 million (and counting) registered users on Instagram and 5 billion photos shared, brands are clamoring to find new ways to engage with users on — not to mention monetise — the new social media platform. This comes in many forms, from companies creating a new Instagram persona to them integrating the photo stream site onto their actual company websites. Urban Outfitters owned Free People, for example, uses Instagrammers who post shots in the retailers’ jeans as models on the company website.
In the same vein, VenueSeen launched a management and CRM tool that that allows brands to run Instagram campaigns that integrate onto their company websites.
The tool aggregates photos that have been labelled with a specific hashtag and brings them to a company’s campaign page. Instagrammers can then claim their photograph and collect prizes, coupons, and other incentives the company have put in place. This allows for easy company/consumer interaction and gives brands customer contact information.
“The price for a campaign can range from under $1000 a month to tens of thousands, depending on the scope and reach of the project,” CEO Brian Zuercher told Business Insider.
VenueSeen originally was a social media management and monitoring tool that helped brands identify fans based on hashtags, check-ins, comments, and location-specific photos on Instagram and FourSquare. It worked with The Columbus Zoo, Macaroni Grill and other restaurants and vendors.
Warrior, a New Balance owned company that sells Lacrosse equipment, was the first brand to use VenueSeen for an Instagram campaign.
If the brand approves the image, it can also automatically comment on the photograph, telling the Instagrammer to come to the campaign site to claim the photo. This creates a natural dialogue between the brand and consumer.
Potential customers then sign into the campaign page with their Instagram accounts to claim their photos. This also gives brands valuable user information so they can maintain a relationship. In less than one week 70% of the submitted photos that were accepted have been claimed/registered with Warrior for the campaign.
