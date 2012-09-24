There's A New Tool For Brands To Launch Instagram Campaigns

Photo: Instagram

With 100 million (and counting) registered users on Instagram and 5 billion photos shared, brands are clamoring to find new ways to engage with users on — not to mention monetise — the new social media platform. This comes in many forms, from companies creating a new Instagram persona to them integrating the photo stream site onto their actual company websites. Urban Outfitters owned Free People, for example, uses Instagrammers who post shots in the retailers’ jeans as models on the company website.



In the same vein, VenueSeen launched a management and CRM tool that that allows brands to run Instagram campaigns that integrate onto their company websites.

The tool aggregates photos that have been labelled with a specific hashtag and brings them to a company’s campaign page. Instagrammers can then claim their photograph and collect prizes, coupons, and other incentives the company have put in place. This allows for easy company/consumer interaction and gives brands customer contact information.

“The price for a campaign can range from under $1000 a month to tens of thousands, depending on the scope and reach of the project,” CEO Brian Zuercher told Business Insider.

