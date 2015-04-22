Disney's new 'Tomorrowland' trailer is awesome -- but we're still not sure what it's about

Disney just released the third trailer for “Tomorrowland.” The movie stars George Clooney in the story of — well, we’re not exactly sure what it’s about. All of the trailers, including this one, have kept most major plot details under wraps. All we know is that George Clooney’s character transports a teenage girl to the futuristic world of Tomorrowland. We’ll have to wait and find out exactly why.

But the movie definitely looks like a blast. This marks the second live-action effort for director Brad Bird (“Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol), who made his name as a director of animated features like “The Iron Giant” and “The Incredibles.”

“Tomorrowland” will be in theatres May 22.

