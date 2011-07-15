Sting wins the TNA Wrestling championship on Impact

For no other apparent reason other than to get TNA Wrestling fans’ minds off how much better the X Division is after Destination X, TNA changed a major championship at the Midsummer’s Nightmare Impact taping on Monday.



Be warned, you are about to read TNA Impact spoilers for the July 14 episode. Stop reading now if you wish to remain surprised. OK, you have been warned.

For reasons that I am still scratching my head trying to figure out, Mr. Anderson dropped the TNA wrestling world championship this past Monday night at the Impact Wrestling taping.

