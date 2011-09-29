Times Square Is About To Get A Whole Lot Classier

The Times Square of the future is sleek, monotone and uncluttered.



A $27 million redesign was just announced to pedestrianize the area, making it flat and all the plazas permanent, according to DNAInfo.

Under the preliminary plan, which was just presented to the local community board, none of the curbs that once set the sidewalks away from the traffic will remain.

In parts of the street, stainless steel “pucks” will be embedded, no larger than a nickel, to reflect the lights coming off Times Square’s vibrant signs.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg started this transformation of Times Square in 2009 when he banned cars from certain parts of the area.

The architecture team from Snohetta, which was also behind the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, also proposed replacing the blue and beige painted asphalt with concrete or stone.

Photo: The Department of Transportation

Photo: The Department of Transportation

