New Time Magazine Cover Is A Powerful Statement About Sexual Assault On College Campuses

Time magazine’s newest cover article is an in-depth look at “the sexual assault crisis” on American college campuses.

The issue’s cover — featuring a traditional collegiate pennant branded with “rape” in capital letters — is a stark representation of the prevalence of college sexual assaults.

While the story itself can’t be read online without a Time subscription, there appear to be some disturbing statistics included. In a portion of the article that is available at Time.com, author Eliza Grey notes the “fairly average” sexual assault numbers of one major American college town — at least 80 reported rapes over three years.

Here’s Times’ newest cover, via the magazine’s Twitter:

