New TIME Cover Sums Up The Ukraine Crisis

Ukrainians ousted President Viktor Yanukovych, but he remains defiant while being protected in Russia.

An interim government is just being formed, meanwhile the currency is getting obliterated and the economy is at risk of default.

The feared riot police have been disbanded and some police in the West have begged for forgiveness, but armed Pro-Russia gunman have seized parliament in the regional capital of the southern peninsula of Crimea and Russia’s military is on high alert along the border.

Basically, Ukraine is having an existential crisis.

The new international TIME cover illustrates that:

It will be a while until Independence square returns to its old self.

Here it is on February 19, the morning before Yanukovych fled Kiev.

REUTERS/Petro Zadorozhny Smoke rises above Independence Square during anti-government protests in central Kiev in the early hours of February 19, 2014. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich accused pro-European opposition leaders on Wednesday of trying to seize power by force after at least 26 people died in the worst violence since the former Soviet republic gained independence.

