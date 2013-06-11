The New Tiger Woods Nike Commercial Is His Best In Years

Nike just released a commercial for Tiger Woods’ new golf shoe, the TW ’14.



The ad mashes together Tiger golfing with elements from other sports — boxing referees, soccer crowds, a baseball catcher, etc.

The message: Tiger is an athlete, not just a golfer.

It’s a cool ad.

It’s the best Tiger/Nike ad since the controversial and strange 2010 commercial where the voice of his dead father spoke to him.

Here’s the new ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s that 2010 ad, which was way more morbid in tone than the new one:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

