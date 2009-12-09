The Alleged Tiger Woods Mistress List Grows

Lawrence Delevingne



[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1e994c000000000023a3cf/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/tiger-woods-mistresses-girls-2009-12#rachel-uchitel-1" caption="" source="" alt="joslyn james" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
Three women have been added to the list of alleged Tiger Woods mistresses, further tarnishing the golfer’s once squeaky-clean image adored by endorsers from Accenture to Nike.Number eight is another porn star (pictured), broken by A.J. Daulerio of Deadspin:

Jaimee (and the other little yapping Tiger girls) annoyed the crap out one of Tiger’s mistresses — a person who actually considered herself a “full-time” of Tiger’s thanks to years of faithful service to his virulent sexual appetite. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Veronica Siwik-Daniels aka Joslyn James, a double-D brunette whose specialties include being double-penetrated on camera in many NSFW films.’

Number nine is reportedly a British TV host, as yet nameless:

The Sun: “He would hook up with her when he went to the UK.”

“She’s really sexy and very well-known. A very famous golfer – a good friend of mine – told me about it years ago. The mystery beauty was single at the time but is now married.

Number 10 has been floating around, but now more details are out — except the name.

New York Post: A 26-year-old former cocktail waitress in Orlando, Fla., is the latest to brag about dallying with Tiger Woods — claiming to have carried on a nearly two-year affair with him before and during his marriage to Elin Nordegren.

The unidentified cocktail waitress…is being repped by Florida lawyer Michael O’Quinn, who told The Post yesterday that the single gal, who met Tiger at Orlando’s Roxy Nightclub, now “has a corporate job” and doesn’t want to be identified — yet.

See some of the women who have Tiger stories to sell >
Photo: Huffington Post

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.