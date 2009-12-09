The Alleged Tiger Woods Mistress List Grows







Three women have been added to the list of alleged Tiger Woods mistresses, further tarnishing the golfer’s once squeaky-clean image adored by endorsers from Accenture to Nike.Number eight is another porn star (pictured), broken by A.J. Daulerio of Deadspin:

Jaimee (and the other little yapping Tiger girls) annoyed the crap out one of Tiger’s mistresses — a person who actually considered herself a “full-time” of Tiger’s thanks to years of faithful service to his virulent sexual appetite. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Veronica Siwik-Daniels aka Joslyn James, a double-D brunette whose specialties include being double-penetrated on camera in many NSFW films.’

Number nine is reportedly a British TV host, as yet nameless:

The Sun: “He would hook up with her when he went to the UK.”

—

“She’s really sexy and very well-known. A very famous golfer – a good friend of mine – told me about it years ago. The mystery beauty was single at the time but is now married.

Number 10 has been floating around, but now more details are out — except the name.

New York Post: A 26-year-old former cocktail waitress in Orlando, Fla., is the latest to brag about dallying with Tiger Woods — claiming to have carried on a nearly two-year affair with him before and during his marriage to Elin Nordegren.

—

The unidentified cocktail waitress…is being repped by Florida lawyer Michael O’Quinn, who told The Post yesterday that the single gal, who met Tiger at Orlando’s Roxy Nightclub, now “has a corporate job” and doesn’t want to be identified — yet.

Photo: Huffington Post

