New Theory: Dominique Strauss-Kahn Thought The Maid Was A Call Girl

People make unusual requests when they call for hookers and now, from that fact of life, a new theory has emerged about Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s alleged attack on a Sofitel Chambermaid.



Reuters blogger Felix Salmon posted it on Tumblr last night. He wrote:

I’m not sure if this theory has made it onto the internet yet, but it’s been floated at the office — that DSK ordered a hooker to come to his hotel room, came out of the bathroom naked, saw that a girl had arrived, and mistook her for the prostitute.

It’s implausible, to be sure, but then again, so’s everything in this case.

Our French colleague Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry says there’s been speculation about this in France.

Even in the unlikely chance that this is true, it wouldn’t be a defence, just explanation.

Of course it’s a far fetched explanation, but remember this? A Deutsche Banker last year made a few unusual requests when he contacted a call girl hotline.

He wanted them to act out this fantasy:

Multiple women come over in jeans and heels, he strips naked, and they walk all over him. Then he ties a noose around his neck and the women verbally abuse him by telling him that he “deserves to die.” Or, in his alleged words (to the escort company), I want them to pretend they are executioners who are going to kill me. I want them to abuse me by saying I am a useless waste of space who deserved to die. I’ll have a noose around my neck and will swing but I’ll be wearing a harness. Then they kick the stool from under his feet, laugh, and walk away without looking back.

