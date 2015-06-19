There's a new trailer for 'The Peanuts Movie' and it looks like they nailed it

The gang from your childhood is back with a new CGI version of the ‘Peanuts’ characters. Judging by the trailer the creators have done a great job of both updating the cartoon and reminding us of the joy they brought us as kids.

“The Peanuts Movie” comes out November 6th.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of 20th Century Fox Family Entertainment.



