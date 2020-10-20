A new 'The Mandalorian' trailer teases Baby Yoda's dangerous journey back to his own kind

Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm Ltd.The little 50-year-old alien is just trying to make his way home. Stormtroopers and some other nefarious galaxy types won’t let him be on the second season of ‘The Mandalorian.’
- Disney released a new special look at “The Mandalorian” during Monday Night Football.
- The minute-long teaser shows Mando (Pedro Pascal) continuing his quest to return the Child (aka fondly dubbed Baby Yoda by the internet) to his kind.
- That’s going as well as predicted as he faces off against Stormtroopers and other dastardly foes who are out to get revenge on him and use Baby Yoda for their own nefarious schemes.
- Honestly, the teaser could have used more shots of the adorable child.
- Season two of “The Mandalorian” starts streaming on Disney Plus on October 30.
