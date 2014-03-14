China's Futuristic New Airport Terminal Looks Like A Manta Ray [PHOTOS]

A new terminal at the Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport in Shenzhen,which opened late last year, is helping to alleviate the problem of China’s overcrowded airports.

Terminal 3 mirrors the look of a manta ray, a fish that can change its own shape. Designed by the Italian Studio Fuksas, the three-floor, 123-acre facility cost about $US1.4 billion to construct, according to the South China Morning Post.

Passengers reported issues with miscommunication and missed flights in the opening days, but The Verge reports the issues seem more due to the growing pains of a new facility and will probably rebound more quickly than other airports in the country, like the Beijing Capital International Airport, where more than 80% of flights take off late.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.