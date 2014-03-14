China's Futuristic New Airport Terminal Looks Like A Manta Ray [PHOTOS]

A new terminal at the Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport in Shenzhen,which opened late last year, is helping to alleviate the problem of China’s overcrowded airports.

Terminal 3 mirrors the look of a manta ray, a fish that can change its own shape. Designed by the Italian Studio Fuksas, the three-floor, 123-acre facility cost about $US1.4 billion to construct, according to the South China Morning Post.

Passengers reported issues with miscommunication and missed flights in the opening days, but The Verge reports the issues seem more due to the growing pains of a new facility and will probably rebound more quickly than other airports in the country, like the Beijing Capital International Airport, where more than 80% of flights take off late.

Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport's new steel-and-concrete terminal was designed to look like a manta ray.

The skin of the structure is made of alveolus-shaped metal and glass panels of different sizes that can be partially opened.

Italian firm Studio Fuksas designed Terminal 3.

This was the first airport project for Studio Fuksas.

The terminal bay is wider here than at most other Chinese airports.

Terminal 3 more than doubles the capacity of the existing airport.

The terminal has three floors and takes up 123.5 acres.

The new terminal features larger gate markers to make navigating the big facility easier.

Two layers of honeycombed steel encase the terminal.

The same pattern repeats itself on large plastic 'trees' throughout the terminal that disguise the air conditioning system.

The honeycombs let in a lot of natural light, making the space feel very open.

It's supported largely by columns instead of walls.

Lots of glass also contributes to the openness.

The roof has variations in height to mimic a natural landscape.

Some of the arches in the roof span over 250 feet.

The interior has a stainless steel finish that reflects and multiplies the honeycomb motif.

A stretch of shops unfolds like a real-world street on one floor.

At some points of the airport, passengers can see down all three levels.

The architects thought of the baggage claim areas as islands.

The new terminal cost a reported $US1.4 billion.

The architects are now working on two further extensions to the airport, which will open in 2025 and 2035.

