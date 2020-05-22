One of the first big movies to hit theatres when they reopen is about preventing World War 3. Here's the full trailer for 'Tenet.'

Kirsten Acuna
Warner Bros.Robert Pattinson and John David Washington star in Christopher Nolan’s movie, ‘Tenet.’
  • The full trailer for Christopher Nolan’s next big movie, “Tenet,” is here and we finally have an idea of what the film’s about.
  • According to the trailer, which debuted on video game “Fortnite,” the movie will be about preventing World War III.
  • The film stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson and looks like a higher-stakes version of Nolan’s thriller, “Inception.”
  • “Tenet” is set to be among the first big films to release in theatres when they start to reopen.
  • It’s currently set to debut on July 17, 2020. The trailer did not mention a release date.
