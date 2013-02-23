Megan Fox And Michael Bay Are Reconciling For The New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Film

Producer Michael Bay has announced that Megan Fox will star in the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, despite the actress comparing him to Hitler.



The feud between filmmaker Michael Bay and actress Megan Fox may have come to an end, as Bay has announced Fox is being brought “back into the family” in a blog post about the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film.

The pair fell out while working on the Transformers film franchise. Fox appeared in the first two Transformers films, released in 2007 and 2009, but was replaced by British actress and model Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley in the third.

Bay, who directed the films, said he was ordered to fire Fox by Transformers’ producer, Steven Spielberg, after she compared Bay to Hitler in a magazine interview. Fox told Wonderland magazine: “Michael wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and so he is. He’s a nightmare to work for.”

Bay said he wasn’t offended by the comments, but implied a lack of professionalism on Fox’s part in a later interview with GQ magazine, saying: “I’m sorry, Megan. I’m sorry I made you work twelve hours. I’m sorry that I’m making you show up on time. Movies are not always warm and fuzzy.”

Since leaving the Transformers set, Fox has appeared in a several films, including This Is 40, a sitcom starring British actor Rafe Spall. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Bay and Fox have been reconciling their differences over a series of meetings and the actress decided to take a role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles after seeing the film’s storyboards.

The film is currently in the casting stages, and although Fox’s role hasn’t been revealed, it’s expected that she will play the reporter April O’Neil.

The film will be the first time the four Turtle – Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphel – have appeared in motion-capture. The film is expected to be released in 2014, with a new twist: the turtles will have an extraterrestrial origin. Bay has come under attack for the plot development from fans and cast-members of the original Nineties films.

