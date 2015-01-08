Scientists Created A Teflon-Like Surface That Could Make Oil Tankers Super Fast

A UCLA scientist is developing technology that could increase the speed and efficiency of large cargo ships and oil tankers.

Chang-Jin Kim is a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at UCLA, where he also serves as the director of the school’s Micro and Nano Manufacturing Lab. Kim and his team are implementing nanotechnology to engineer a ‘superhydrophobic material‘ that will be applied to the undersides of large sea-faring vessels.

Kim hopes the material will create a microscopic, sustained layer of air between the craft and the water that will reduce drag, thus increasing the speed of the voyage and reducing the amount of energy consumed.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Animation by Alex Kuzoian.

