New Technology Matches Job Seekers with Employers

The U.S. Department of labour reports there are 3.2 million job openings in the United States. Moving past the gloom that surrounds the job market and the ongoing “Occupy” protests, there are millions of available opportunities. What is the trouble with filling these 3.2 million job openings? The hypothesis floating in the industry is there is a matching problem. Companies cannot find the exact talent they want. Entry level jobs industry leader Experience.com is responding with services that match recruiters with job seekers on dimensions of personality, knowledge and strengths.



Located in the heart of Boston, Experience links millions of students from top schools like Duke and Princeton with innovative employers like AT&T, Raytheon and Autodesk. Businesses that thrive on entry level talent call upon Experience to find the best workers right out of universities.

With 5 million students and graduates in their system, the company introduced a new technology to help recruiters find the right candidate matches. Experience’s Proactive Post is a new spin on traditional job postings as it matches candidates to companies based on selective criteria. Employers can recruit labour based on degree, GPA, or personality strengths. The service offering adds efficiency to the hiring process as a high unemployment rate can attract too many applications to one job posting.

Proactive Post will be complemented by Candidate Connect – a service that helps job seekers to find the perfect job based on their personality strengths. The algorithm is akin to dating sites that match based on predicted chemistry. The new services bring employers and entry level talent closer than ever. Jenny Floren, the Founder and CEO of Experience, proposes new jobs are created through innovative thinking in her 2010 book The Innovation Generation. The Proactive Post and Candidate Connect service offerings aim to link visionary students with innovative companies. Experience recently announced a partnership with LinkedIn to bring college students closer to the professional world.

Chief Strategy Officer of Experience Ed Wagner is quick to point out the company currently has thousands of job openings with no applicants. The staggering number causes you to wonder if the unemployment rate is from a lack of jobs or applicants who just can’t find the right jobs. Experience intends to raise awareness to these job openings and play their role in getting the job market on track.

