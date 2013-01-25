New Technology Helps Cops See Hidden Guns From Far Away

Photo: NYPD

The New York Police Department is testing new technology that can detect concealed guns from afar. The device is small enough to fit inside a police car or on a street corner where gun violence is common, Rocco Parascandola of The NY Daily News reports.



It works by testing for terahertz radiation, which is the natural energy that both people and inanimate objects emit.

“If something is obstructing the flow of that radiation, for example a weapon, the device will highlight that object,” NYPD Commissioner Raymond Kelly said Wednesday.

The NYPD hopes to deploy these devices soon, but Kelly said that there are still “a number of trials to run” before that actually happens.

Here’s an image of what the device would show:

Photo: NYPD

