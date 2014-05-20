These Are The New Technologies Making Smartphones Less Cluttered, More Personalised, And Better At Completing Tasks

The smartphone may be the most personal of consumer electronics, but the devices still aren’t great at delivering the content and services people are looking for.

Moving between apps to complete a task — say buying a concert ticket and then adding the date to your calendar — isn’t easy. Moreover, often people have so many apps on their phones, they can’t easily find the one they’re looking for at the right time.

Trying to improve these aspects of the smartphone experience is one of the top priorities of Apple and Google, as well as a host of new apps. The types of services include lapp launchers, custom lock screens, smart personal agents, intelligent personal assistants (e.g., Google Now), and task automation tools.

In a new report on mobile personalisation, BI Intelligence takes a more in-depth look at each of these categories, and examines some of the well-known apps or technologies that fall under each, including Google Now, Apple’s Siri, and IFTTT (If This Then That), among others. We also look at the opportunity these new apps and services are creating to deliver personalised ads and marketing to consumers.

Consider the boom underway in usage of personalisation services on just Android phones:

With consumers responding favourably and usage taking off, expect many more mobile app companies to enter the field, particularly on Android.

Why is customisation/personalisation important?

