These Are The New Technologies Making Smartphones Less Cluttered, More Personalised, And Better At Completing Tasks

The smartphone may be the most personal of consumer electronics, but the devices still aren’t great at delivering the content and services people are looking for.
Moving between apps to complete a task — say buying a concert ticket and then adding the date to your calendar — isn’t easy. Moreover, often people have so many apps on their phones, they can’t easily find the one they’re looking for at the right time.
Trying to improve these aspects of the smartphone experience is one of the top priorities of Apple and Google, as well as a host of new apps. The types of services include lapp launchers, custom lock screens, smart personal agents, intelligent personal assistants (e.g., Google Now), and task automation tools.
In a new report on mobile personalisation, BI Intelligence takes a more in-depth look at each of these categories, and examines some of the well-known apps or technologies that fall under each, including Google Now, Apple’s Siri, and IFTTT (If This Then That), among others. We also look at the opportunity these new apps and services are creating to deliver personalised ads and marketing to consumers.
Consider the boom underway in usage of personalisation services on just Android phones:
- There are 4,500 Android personalisation apps operating on Flurry’s app analytics platform.
- Usage of these Android services has skyrocketed 1,325%. There were over 6.6 billion user sessions on these apps in the first quarter of 2014. That’s compared to just 468 million personalisation app sessions in the same quarter a year ago.
- The roughly 7 billion app sessions in the first quarter amount to more personalisation app sessions than took place in all of 2013. There were about 5.8 billion app sessions last year.
With consumers responding favourably and usage taking off, expect many more mobile app companies to enter the field, particularly on Android.
Why is customisation/personalisation important?
- Personalisation is important to virtually any kind of mobile service. Individualized feeds, recommendations, and content help apps be more engaging and retain users. This goes for travel apps, e-commerce apps — even games (which might vary game mechanics or themes depending on individual preferences).
- Increasingly, mobile is a differentiation game. The software and hardware side are littered with look-alike products at different price points. Effective personalisation can help businesses stand out.
- These tools, and the data they collect, allow for the kind of individualized hyper-targeting that is marketers’ Holy Grail.
In full, the report:
- Provides a taxonomy of common personalisation services, including app launchers, task automators, and digital concierges.
- Quantifies the addressable markets for leading personalisation products like Google Now, Apple’s Siri, If This Then That (IFTTT), Aviate, and Cover.
- Addresses key reasons why consumers are taking to this technology, namely the opportunity they offer to streamline the smartphone experience.
- Discusses how marketers can effectively use the data and services offered through personalisation services to serve the absolute most relevant content to users.
- Identifies specific mobile ad formats that can successfully integrate into personalisation technology and services.
For full access to the Personalisation Report and all BI Intelligence’s charts, data, and analysis on the mobile industry sign up for a free trial subscription today.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.