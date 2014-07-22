These New Technologies Are Making Smartphones Less Cluttered, More Personalised, And Better At Completing Tasks

Smartphones are the most personal of consumer electronics devices, and yet they aren’t actually all that great at helping users find what they’re looking for. The devices are often cluttered with apps, difficult to navigate, and not particularly useful when it comes to completing multistep tasks.

Trying to improve these aspects of the smartphone experience is one of the top priorities of Apple and Google, as well as a host of new apps. These companies are offering services from app launchers to custom lock screens to smart personal agents and intelligent personal assistants (e.g., Google Now), and task automation tools.

In a recent report on mobile personalisation, BI Intelligence takes a more in-depth look at each of these categories, and examines some of the well-known apps or technologies that fall under each, including Google Now, Apple’s Siri, and IFTTT (If This Then That), among others. We also look at the opportunity these new apps and services are creating to deliver personalised ads and marketing to consumers.

Consider the boom underway in usage of personalisation services on just Android phones:

With consumers responding favourably and usage taking off, expect many more mobile app companies to enter the field, particularly on Android.

Why is customisation/personalisation important?

In full, the report:

