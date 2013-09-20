Check Out This Brilliant New Technique For Making Photos More Surprising And Fun

Daniel Barak, a digital creative director in New York, has created a new technique for images that makes them move when you touch them.

The special image looks like a regular static photo when people view it on their iPhone. However, when the user pinches the image to zoom out the picture animates.

Here’s a short demo video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

As you can see, the images are little different than GIFs (although they could be exchanged in the same way) because they are interactive and there’s an element of surprise when you touch the photo to make it move.

We could see this technique working with Snapchat or any other app that allows you send pictures.

I’m imagining a Web store where users can send these images to people for all types of occasions. For example, you could send a friend a birthday cake image on his or her birthday, and the candles on the cake would light up or flicker when the friend touched the cake.

Barak thinks that advertisers could also use it as a cool gimmick.

