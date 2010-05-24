New Tax On Wall Street To Pay For $123 Billion Jobs Bill

The bill known as H.R. 4213, The American Jobs and Closing Tax Loopholes Act, may clear Congress in the next few days. It would extend eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits, COBRA health care tax credits and other critical programs that families and communities depend on through December 31, 2010. In other words, it would help millions of the unemployed. Another major part of the legislation would close tax loopholes for wealthy investment fund managers and foreign operations of multinational companies.



