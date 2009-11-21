New Tax City: Wesley Snipes' Appeal To Be Heard By 11th Circuit Today

The 11th Circuit will hear arguments today about a man who is not so fond of filing tax returns.



But it’s a famous one!

Wesley Snipes is appealing his convictions on three misdemeanour counts for failing to submit tax returns. Snipes may or may not be looking forward to this day — he’s been out of jail on bail awaiting the argument.

But, as the Tax Prof Blog points out, it isn’t as if circuit court appearances end in an immediate decision; even if the conviction is upheld, Snipes is still likely to be out on bail well into 2010.

He was sentenced to three years in jail.

