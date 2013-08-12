Taco Bell Gave Us An Early Taste Of Its New Doritos Locos Taco, And We Think We've Figured Out The Mystery Flavour

This week, Taco Bell sent us its newest Doritos Locos Tacos to try, but refused to tell us what the mystery flavour is.

So, using our expert knowledge of Doritos, we tried to guess which chip the new taco shells are made out of, and then ranked the latest version against the current line of Doritos Locos Tacos.

Take a first look at the newest Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell below:

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; Produced by William Wei

