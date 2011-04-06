New Survey Reveals Harsh Realities For Customer Service centres

We at Coveo recently released some new research that reveals harsh realities for today’s contact centre. The survey results indicate the biggest problems are caused by inefficient access to the information needed to solve customer issues, as data continues to proliferate beyond the traditional knowledge. Our survey was conducted in partnership with Omega Management Group – home to the centre for Loyalty Research and a leader in customer experience management (CEM) strategy.



Perhaps the harshest reality contact centres are facing is that the knowledgebase in which they have invested countless dollars and other resources, and which has been the centre of their knowledge management strategy, is no longer enough.

While nearly 70% of customer service organisations report they’ve invested in a knowledgebase, that same percentage report that the knowledgebase does not contain the information necessary for agents to solve customer issues. For companies with more than 10,000 employees, 43% report that information that contact centre agents need to access to resolve customer issues resides in more than 20 systems.

Other survey findings include the following:

70% of survey respondents indicated that they are facing significant challenges as a result of agents not being able to find necessary customer information.

Respondents listed case handling time (50%), customer satisfaction (49%), and first contact resolution (FCR) (49%) as the top three challenges.

30% of participants estimated the impact of knowledge base operational challenges at somewhere between $100,000 to $1 million per year, including six per cent who put the cost at $1 to $5 million.

We’ve seen how the explosion of data is overwhelming practically every company, and customer service organisations are not exempt from the pressure. A negative customer experience directly impacts customer satisfaction, renewal rates, and other important metrics.

Are these challenges that your organisation is facing, or that you have overcome?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.