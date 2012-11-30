Survey Says: People Buy Apple Products Because They're The Best

Photo: Flickr/Jesska M

A common knock on Apple products is that they’re expensive compared to competitors’ gadgets.That’s a debatable point, but here’s something interesting: Even at an online-discounts site presumably frequented by cost-conscious customers, consumers seem to be leaning more towards Apple as of late.



That site, CouponCodes4u.com noticed that since May, $1 out of every $25 spent on tech toys through its site was being spent on Apple, more than any other gadget maker. This includes purchases of iPads, iPods, iPhones, and Macs.

CouponCodes4u.com is a site that lets you find discounts and deals offered by e-commerce sites across the Web from tech toys to groceries. Discounts on Apple products are pretty rare, though the company has long offered some back-to-school deals targeted at students—recently giving $200 off a new Mac to students and faculty—which seem to be popular with CouponCodes4u’s users.

When the folks running that site saw the jump in interest in Apple’s wares, they ran a survey asking 1,900 U.S. customers where the increased love affair with Apple came from.

More than half said they were they were buying Apple because they were best tech products on the market at the moment. Nearly one-third (27%) said the student discounts on Apple’s website won them over—a result which probably reflects the site’s bias toward discount-seekers. Nearly one-quarter (22%) said it was all about the Apps. Apple had them when others didn’t.

The one exception is the Kindle Fire HD. Visitors to CouponCodes4u.com are four times more interested in the Fire than in the considerably more expensive iPad Mini, based on searches for the Fire on the site. That indicates that this month could be a good one for the Fire compared to the iPad mini.

But in a separate survey, Apple’s full-sized iPad came ahead, with 41% saying they bought an iPad, while 36% said they bought a Kindle Fire or Fire HD.

