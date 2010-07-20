New Survey Confirms Shoddy U.S. Broadband

Photo: Nokia Siemens Networks

The United States has lost the top spot in Nokia Siemens Networks’ annual broadband development index, the Connectivity Scorecard, to Sweden.The Connectivity Scorecard is, as Stacey Higginbotham reports for GigaOM, a favourite measure of the telecom industry, since it paints the America in a particularly favourable light.



The Scorecard looks not just at broadband infrastructure, but also at how a country uses its broadband, and how much that helps its economy. So while the United States has less and slower broadband than many Asian and European countries, it was the top rated country on the Scorecard until this year.

But as this chart emphasises, U.S. broadband is far less advanced than that of leading countries. Despite ranking the United States second, the report states: “While it has significantly more fibre and DOCSIS 3.07 deployment than most of Western Europe, US infrastructure is uneven, and the gap with respect to Asian economies and even Sweden and the Netherlands remains substantial.”

