Retailers May Start Targeting Customers With New Surveillance Technology

We’ve covered surveillance tech that identifies faces and people under the influence, even an iPhone app that helps block potential spies, government or otherwise.Now there’s surveillance that could change the future of retail.



Bioscholar.com reports that “Mirela Popa and colleagues at Delft University of Technology, Netherlands, are developing a software that can automatically categorise shoppers’ behaviour using video footage from the fisheye cameras.”

The CCTV cameras would be outfitted with a special algorithm in their software which logs and learns a shopper’s behaviour — and a ‘confused’ shopper could become the target of floor personnel.

Popa told Bioscholar that there will be more cameras at eye level, measuring customers’ interactions with certain products.

The military has been working on “behaviour Recognition Algorithms” for a while now.

Popa plans to deliver the findings of all the data she and her team gathers to the International Conference on Image Processing in Florida this month. The Conference is sponsored by the Institute for Electronics and Electronic Engineer’s Signal Processing Society, which caters often to the needs of military and government agencies.

