Here are the new Superchargers Tesla is adding in 2017

Tesla announced in April that it will be doubling the amount of Superchargers worldwide from 5,000 to 10,000 as they prepare for their first mass-market electric vehicle, the $US35,000 Model 3.

According to Tesla, some stations will have the capability to charge several dozen Teslas at once, and others will be built further from the highway in an effort to make charging “ubiquitous in urban centres.”

Here’s a map of all the current and upcoming Superchargers. Current Superchargers are red and upcoming superchargers are grey. Zoom in to find Superchargers in your area.

Tesla’s website also has a list of all current and upcoming US Superchargers.

