5 Bands You Should Be Listening To This Weekend

PAPA

We have been following this LA duo since the release of their 2011 EP, “A Good Woman Is Hard To Find.” Since then, PAPA have not only continued to create excellent music (that’s a given), but they have gained a reputation for putting on quite the animated and unforgettable live show. Last month, they released a 7″ that featured tracks in anticipation of their upcoming, debut full-length. This week, they shared the ridiculously catchy “Young Rut” which only makes us want the full-length to come out sooner.

Lowland Hum

This husband and wife duo from North Carolina makes beautiful folk music together. There is a lovely simplicity to their sound, however the harmonizing of their vocals adds a vital depth that is pleasant to listen to. They put thought into their lyrics and add visual elements to their videos to create an experience that is multi-sensory. Just take a look at their video for “War Is Over” to see what we mean. With a sound so soothing, it’ll definitely be worth a look into when their album, “Native Air,” comes out next month.

Twin Peaks

Riding on an interesting blend of lo-fi and garage pop-punk, these Chicago teenagers have been creating quite a buzz. The whirlwind layers of guitars and raspy vocals get into the listener’s head quickly, and the youthful lyrics are catchy enough to get that same listener singing along with Twin Peaks immediately. “Irene” is one of the standout tracks on their debut album, “Sunken,” though it should be said that the entire record is a solid listen and enjoyable experience.

Ellery James Roberts

After breaking away from the brilliant but short-lived WU LYF, Roberts put out a single this week that reminded us of his raw talent. While we’re a little saddened that it’s only one track, “Kerou’s Lament” is so packed with grand emotion and intensity that it satisfies the need for more. The polished synths in the background provide an oddly contrasting harmony to his gruff cries that yell out a message of strength in the midst of battles. With such honest emotion, it’s difficult not to be captivated by this one track and really, no less should be expected from him.

Sampha

Even though he has yet to release an EP, Sampha is already renowned, evident in his exceptional collaborations with popular artists like Drake, Jessie Ware and SBTRKT. However, it is tracks like “Without” and “Indecision,” that this R&B artist proves he is more than capable of standing alone. His smooth vocals and poignant lyrics speak volumes in our ears and we’re looking forward to hearing more on his upcoming EP, “Dual.”

