5 Bands You Should Be Listening To This Weekend

Icona Pop — “All Night”

No summer playlist is complete without a bit of Icona Pop and to change things up a bit, they released this little dance number. It’s perfect to get any night started in high spirits and keep the energy going straight into the next season.

Yuck — “Rebirth”

For those times when you’re looking for a little shoegaze rock, you need to look no further than Yuck’s latest track. Max Bloom’s vocals take a dreamy turn behind the ambient sounds of the guitar and synths. It is easy to get lost in that whirlwind of sound and really after listening to it, you won’t want to find your way out of it.

INVSN — “The Promise”

This wonderful track balances somewhere between the upbeat and the melancholy. The lyrics are a little more honest and raw and the vocals sort of express that emotion with longing. Yet, it lingers in a sort of more upbeat tune that it’s difficult to not get completely sucked in to the song as a whole.

Dr. Dog — “The Truth”

The band takes on a soulful mood with this song and it really suits them well. There is a smooth groove to it that just draws one into a little slow dance. You can swing to it easily and the breezy vocals take the listener back to the chill times of an older decade.

Elvis Costello & The Roots — “Walk Us Uptown”

This has got to be one of our favourite collaborations and they really did not disappoint with the release of their first track. Costello’s jagged croon takes on center stage while accompanied by a jazzy sort of melody. It is a laid-back sort of tune that one can just swing to over and over again.

