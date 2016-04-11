A new 'Suicide Squad' trailer is here and it shows off more of the Joker

If you’ve been waiting to see more of the “Suicide Squad,” the next trailer for the movie is here.

The film’s stars Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, and Cara Delevingne showed up at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards to debut new footage for the movie and it shows off a lot more of the Joker, Harley Quinn, and even Batman.

Warner Bros. Jared Leto will play the latest incarnation of the Joker.

“Suicide Squad” follows a group of DC villains who are recruited to go on a suicide mission for the goverment to take down a mysterious villain. The film will be out in theatres August 5.

Check out the new trailer below:



