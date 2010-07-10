New Study Says 20% Of Oilspill Relief Workers Exposed To Toxic Chemical That Sickened Valdez Workers

Photo: United States Coast Guard

Elena Schor of Greenwire reports:In an under-the-radar release of new test results for its Gulf of Mexico oil spill workers, BP PLC is reporting potentially hazardous exposures to a now-discontinued dispersant chemical — a substance blamed for contributing to chronic health problems after the Exxon Valdez cleanup — among more than 20 per cent of offshore responders.



There’e been persistent reports about the fate of the Exxon Valdez workers. CNN at one point reported that they were almost all dead by now, though that hasn’t been verified elsewhere.

FireDogLake goes further into this quesiton, wondering whether there’s been a coverup, but also from a practical perspective, BP wants volunteers to not feel as though they’re going to get sick (and die) if they help out.

Numbers like these obviously don’t hlep.

