New Strikes Erupt In Athens Ahead Of Law That Would Make Taxi Drivers Actually Pay Their Taxes

ATHENS, Greece (Associated Press) – Greek taxi drivers and many gas station owners are striking against a proposed overhaul of tax laws under the government’s efforts to overcome its debt crisis. Taxi drivers are planning a protest march through central Athens later Thursday.



A new draft law will force taxi drivers, gas station and kiosk owners, as well as street fruit and vegetable vendors to give customers receipts, in a bid to fight rampant tax evasion.

The centre-left government is due later Thursday to finalise the proposed legislation, which will increase the burden on the rich, landowners and the powerful Orthodox Church.

Athens has already announced sweeping cutbacks to reduce the country’s budget deficit from 12.7 to 8.7 per cent of GDP.

