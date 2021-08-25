4 new stocks to watch in 2021, according to a top Australian market analyst

Image: iStock

There are thousands of companies that trade publicly on stock exchanges around the world, however, every company has to start somewhere.

Before they can be traded on the stock exchange, companies will in most cases use an initial public offering (IPO) or a direct listing — to raise money that can then be reinvested to help grow their businesses.

For an investor, these public listings give them the opportunity to get in on the ground floor, so to speak, in the hopes they will continue to rise as time goes on.

According to Josh Gilbert, a Market Analyst at social trading platform, eToro, investors should always do their research before investing in any stock.

“As long as investors are aware that stocks that IPO are likely to be volatile for at LEAST the first few months of trading, then there can be plenty of opportunities,” Gilbert said.

The Israel-based company was listed on the Nasdaq on the 9th June 2021. Its software allows companies to create applications and tools to run every aspect of their work.

Its shares started trading at USD$173.15 on its first trading day, and as of the 16th August 2021, were up more than 50 per cent at USD$267.90.

The cloud computing space is expected to continue its growth, and Monday.com believes it can capitalise on market share in the sector with its product offering.

Big names such as Salesforce and Zoom are all investing in the IPO, which is a testament to Monday.com’s business and future growth. At the end of March 2021, it had just around 128,000 customers in over 190 countries.

Something for investors to note is that the business isn’t yet profitable because of significant sales and marketing costs. However, we can put this down to Monday.com still being within their growth phase and focusing on acquiring new customers.

Wise, formerly known as TransferWise was listed publicly on the London Stock Exchange in July 2021.

The popular online money transfer services company is a rising Fintech looking to change how money is transferred globally.

Since its direct listing, the company’s share price has gained around 12 per cent and over the last few years, has spread its wings by offering debit cards with multiple currencies and business accounts.

Currently, Wise is moving around 2.5 per cent of all cross-border payments globally. The total cross border payment market is expected to be worth USD$150 trillion by 2027, which illustrates that Wise has a foothold in a very luxurious market.

As a company that has been profitable for the past five years — a feat that shouldn’t be ignored — Wise poses a threat to other Fintech start-ups that are reporting deep losses because of expansion and production costs, and from the fiscal year 2020 to 2021, Wise’s profits increased by 60 per cent to GBP£108.7 million.

Roblox is an online gaming platform that was listed publicly on the New York Stock Exchange in March 2021. Since its listing, the company has been a hit with investors, with shares climbing as much as 20% as of the 16th of August.

The gaming industry boomed in 2020, and we are continuing to see millennials take an interest in investing, with Roblox expected to continue being a benefactor of that.

Consumers have flocked to gaming platforms like Roblox during the pandemic as a form of entertainment and as lockdown restrictions ease around the world, investors will be keen to see whether Roblox can build on the momentum of 2020 and continue to grow its number of active users, which is a crucial metric for the business.

SentinelOne is an American cybersecurity startup based out of California. The company went public in June 2021 and raised USD$1.2 billion through its IPO. Since then, the share price has climbed as much as 18% since listing publicly.

Some of SentinelOne’s competitors have been among the big IPO winners in recent years, with CrowdStrike now valued at over USD$46 billion, with its share price rising around 280 per cent since its listing in 2019.

The company has more than doubled its customer base in under two years, with more than 4,700 ‘high end’ enterprises on the books. But, for now, the company is still not profitable, with its focus on spending cash to grow the business.

As a cybersecurity firm, they are much smaller than its rival CrowdStrike, with revenues of USD$92.1 million in fiscal 2021, compared to Crowdstrikes massive USD$874.4 million, so although its growth has been impressive, it seems it will need to do a lot more to compete against more prominent names.