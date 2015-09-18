The new trailer for 'Steve Jobs' makes it clear that Sorkin is going big

Universal Pictures just released a new trailer for its “Steve Jobs” movie, and it looks like it could be the best look at the former Apple CEO we’ve seen yet.

Unlike previous films, it looks like this movie will focus more on Jobs’ first daughter Lisa Brennan-Jobs.

Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, and Seth Rogen will star. “Steve Jobs” will be in theatres October.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.