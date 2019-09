Simon & Schuster, the publisher of the Steve Jobs biography, will release a paperback edition of the book on September 10 featuring a new cover photo of Jobs as a young man. It also includes a new afterword.



Simon & Schuster reached out to Kara Swisher of AllThingsD with an image of the new cover:

Here’s the original cover:

